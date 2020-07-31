San Miguel assures public products are 'safe' despite COVID-19 cases

MANILA - San Miguel Corp said Friday their products are safe for consumption after several of its logistics and third-party providers tested positive for COVID-19.

The company earlier initiated a COVID-19 test for about 70,000 employees.

It increased cleaning and disinfection frequency "as a safety precaution" in all of its facilities, SMC said in a statement. Facilities include those in food, beverage, packaging and other businesses, it said.



Products remain safe as most are processed automatically with minimal direct handling, the group said.

"We would like to assure the public that all our products remain safe, as most processes in our plants are either automated or run manually through machines. This means there is minimal direct handling by personnel. The quality and safety of our products will always be our top priority," SMC said.

"Meanwhile, the San Miguel Group remains committed to protecting all our employees and mitigating the impact of COVID-19 on the public," it added.

Regular RT-PCR tests are being conducted as part of its enhanced safety and health measures.

SMC earlier opened a COVID-19 testing facility with a 4,000 daily capacity, expandable to 12,000, SMC president Ramon Ang earlier said.

Ang has led several COVID-19 response efforts for the group including donations of personal protective equipment, building isolation facilities and production of alcohol and nutribuns.