POGOs seek 'compromise' with gov't, office demand seen to rise: Leechiu

Scenes at the Phil-Asian Gaming Expo at the SMX Convention Center. July 12, 2019. Jessica Fenol, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Office demand by offshore gaming operators will likely return in September, after shrinking in the first half of 2020 due to COVID-19 lockdowns, a property consultant said Friday.

Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) are working on a "settlement" with the government and the demand for office space will follow, Leechiu Property Consultants Inc CEO David Leechiu told ANC.

Property demand is down by 76 percent in the first half of the year, while demand from POGOs shrank to 3 percent from 40 percent for the period, data from Leechiu Property Consultants showed.

"They’re looking at some kind of settlement from the government...I think the compromise will be reached because frankly, the money at stake is just too big for the Philippines," Leechiu said.

"Between now and September, there will be compromises between the government and the POGO that will allow more and more POGOs to operate at full capacity," he added.

Officials earlier said the government was losing billions from unpaid POGO taxes. The Philippines collected some P6.42 billion taxes from POGOs and their service providers in 2019, the Finance Department earlier said.

Leechiu said it would be difficult for POGOs to just pack up and leave as finding new destinations to relocate to won't be easy due to the size of its operations.

POGOs were allowed to reopen in areas under general community quarantine but only after they paid all liabilities with the Bureau of Internal Revenue and paid government securities, the country's gaming regulator said.

There are over 60 POGO license holders and over 200 service providers in the country.