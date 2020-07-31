Philippine Airlines to open COVID-19 testing center at NAIA

Passengers don Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as they arrive at the departure area of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Pasay City on May 22, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Philippine Airlines said Friday it would set up a COVID-19 testing facility at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport to augment the government's testing capacity for authorized travelers.

PAL's one-stop-shop center at Terminal 2 will perform RT-PCR swab testing starting Aug. 1. The accredited facility is capable of testing 1,200 passengers per day, with results within 48 hours, the flag carrier said.



“We are one with the nation in fighting COVID-19 through effective screening protocols at our borders. This will help us accomplish the national goal of bringing home more stranded Filipinos from different parts of the world, with more convenience and greater safety," PAL said.



Non-OFWs or returning overseas Filipinos and authorized foreign nationals are required to register here at least three days prior to their flight to the Philippines, it said.

Advance booking from accredited hotels in Manila for at least 2 nights, in line with the expected release of the result, is also required, the carrier added.

OFWs are required to register at the Red Cross Portal.



Several other private firms have also set up their own COVID-19 testing facilities.