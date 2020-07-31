NTC extends validity of telecom, broadcast permits until end-December

MANILA - The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) said Friday it has extended the validity of all existing licenses, permits and certificates of broadcast and telecom companies until the end of the year.

In a memorandum, the NTC said "mobility limitations" in areas under enhanced community quarantine is the reason behind the decision.

“All existing permits, certificates and licenses, to operate radio communications equipment, networks and facilities, public (telecom), broadcast, government or private, in various radio services, expiring in the current year shall remain valid and may be renewed on or before the last working day of December 2020 without penalties or surcharges,” NTC memorandum circular 14-07-2020 said.

Telco entities can file and submit applications for renewal or permits and/or licenses at the NTC Central Office, it said.

"Hand-in-hand with the government, we will be able to surmount the challenges presented by COVID-19 and continue improving communications services for Filipinos nationwide," PLDT chief revenue officer and Smart Communications president Al Panlilio said in a statement.

The NTC in May said all live permits that would expire during the Luzon lockdown would be automatically renewed. The licenses will be valid for 60 days from the end of the quarantine period, it said.

Select government agencies, lenders, utility concessionaires and landlords have also extended deadlines and payments to assist consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic in accordance with the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, the country's coronavirus response law.