LIST: Philippine Airlines local, international flights starting Aug. 1

MANILA - Philippine Airlines said Friday it has released the list of local and international flights starting Aug. 1, subject to amendments due to changing coronavirus restrictions.

"We plan to increase the number of routes and flights in the coming weeks and months, if allowed by aviation authorities, global public health conditions and the travel environment," PAL said.

International flights starting Aug. 1 (subject to rerouting in Cebu or Clark):

• Manila - Los Angeles - Manila =4x a week (Tue/ Wed/ Fri/ Sun)

• Manila - San Francisco - Manila 2x a week (Wed/Sat) Manila- New York = Once a week (Friday)

• New York- Manila = Once a week (Saturday)

• Manila - Honolulu - Manila = Once a week (Thursday) effective Aug. 6

• Manila - Toronto - Manila = Once a week (Thursday) until July 30 and once a week (Wednesday) effective Aug. 5

• Manila - Vancouver - Manila = 2x a week (Thu/ Sat) effective Aug. 1

• Manila- Guam = Once a week (Saturday)

• Guam- Manila = Once a week (Sunday)

• Manila- London (Heathrow) = Once a week (Wednesday) effective Aug. 5

• London (Heathrow) - Manila = Once a week (Thursday)

Note: Flight on July 30 will operate as London- Clark

• Manila - Sydney = August 14 and 28

• Sydney - Manila = August 15 and 29

• Manila - Singapore

3x a week (Mon/ Wed/ Fri) effective Aug. 1

4x a week (Mon/ Wed/ Fri/ Sat) effective Aug. 17

• Singapore - Manila

3x a week (Mon / Wed / Sat)

3x a week (Mon/ Wed/ Fri) effective Aug. 3

4x a week (Mon/ Wed/ Fri/ Sat) effective Aug. 17

• Manila - Kuala Lumpur - Manila = Once a week (Saturday)

• Manila - Jakarta = Aug. 9 and 23

• Jakarta- Manila = Aug. 10 and 24

• Manila - Bangkok - Manila = Aug. 5, 15 and 29

• Manila - Tokyo (Haneda) - Manila = 3x a week (Mon/ Wed/ Sun)

• Manila - Tokyo (Narita) - Manila = 3x a week (Tue/ Thu/ Fri)

Note: Flight on July 31 will operate as Tokyo (Narita)- Cebu

• Cebu - Tokyo (Narita) - Cebu = August 1 and 15

• Manila - Fukuoka - Manila = Once a week (Sunday)

• Manila- Osaka (Kansai) - Manila = 3x a week (Tue/ Fri/ Sun)

Note: Flight on July 31 will operate as Osaka (Kansai) - Cebu

• Manila- Nagoya- Manila = 2x a week (Wed/ Sat)

• Manila - Hong Kong- Manila = Once a week (Friday)

• Manila- Taipei- Manila = Once a week (Wednesday)

Foreign nationals must secure negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test issued within 3 days prior to departure and undergo 14 days quarantine

• Manila - Dubai - Manila = 2x a week (Tue/ Thu) effective Aug. 4

Travelers to Dubai must obtain a COVID-19 negative certificate (PCR test results) no more than 96 hours before departure

• Manila - Dammam - Manila = 2x a week (Mon/ Fri) effective Aug. 3

• Manila - Riyadh - Manila = 2x a week (Tue/ Sat)

• Manila – Doha - Manila = Once a week (Thursday) effective Aug. 6

• Manila - Port Moresby = August 27

• Port Moresby - Manila = August 28

• Manila- Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon) - Manila = Once a week (Wednesday)



Domestic flights as of July 26:

• Manila - Basco - Manila = July 31, August 15 and 30

• Laoag - Manila = Once a week (Thursday) effective Aug. 6

• Manila - Legazpi - Manila = 4x a week (Mon/ Wed/ Fri/ Sun)

• Manila - Puerto Princesa - Manila = 2x a week (Wed/ Sat)

• Manila - Busuanga (Coron) - Manila = Aug. 8 and 22

• Manila - Cebu - Manila = 2x daily

• Manila - Catarman - Manila = Once a week (Friday)

• Manila - Bacolod = 2x a week (Mon/ Fri) from Aug. 3 to 15

Sweeper flights coordinated with the LGU

• Bacolod - Manila = 3x a week (Mon/ Fri/ Sun) from Aug. 2 to 15

Sweeper flights coordinated with the LGU

• Manila - Dumaguete - Manila = 2x a week (Tue/ Fri) effective Aug. 4

• Iloilo - Manila = 3x a week (Mon/ Wed/ Fri) effective Aug. 3

We will have occasional sweeper flights in coordination with the LGU.

• Manila - Kalibo - Manila= 2x a week (Fri/ Sun)

• Manila - Roxas - Manila = Once a week (Monday)

• Manila - Tacloban - Manila = 3x a week (Mon/ Wed/ Sat)

• Manila - Tagbilaran (Panglao) - Manila = 3x a week (Mon/ Thu/ Sat) effective Aug. 3

• Manila - Butuan - Manila = 4x a week (Mon/ Wed/ Fri/ Sun)

• Manila - Cotabato - Manila = July 31, then 2x a week (Tue/Sat) effective Aug. 3

• Manila - Cagayan de Oro - Manila = 4x a week (Mon/ Wed/ Fri/ Sun)

• Manila -Dipolog - Manila = 3x a week (Wed/ Fri/ Sun) except July 31

• Manila - Davao - Manila= 2x a week (Mon/ Thu)

Passengers traveling to Davao City are recommended to submit, prior to check in, a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test result issued within 72 hours before departure.

• Manila - General Santos - Manila = 2x a week (Mon/ Thu)

• Manila- Ozamiz-Manila = 3x a week (Mon/ Wed/ Fri)

• Manila - Pagadian - Manila = 3x a week (Tue/ Thu/ Sun)

• Manila - Zamboanga - Manila = 2x a week (Mon/ Thu)

Passengers traveling to Zamboanga are required to undergo a COVID-19 RT-PCR test upon arrival in Zamboanga, and to quarantine for 14 days after arrival.

• Clark - Davao - Clark = Once a week (Friday)

Clark-bound passengers who plan to enter Angeles City must present negative COVID-19 test results (RT-PCR testing) at the city boundary checkpoints.

• Cebu - Tacloban - Cebu = 2x a week (Thu/ Sat) effective Aug. 4

• Cebu - Dumaguete - Cebu = 2x a week (Mon/ Thu) effective Aug. 10

• Cebu - Cagayan de Oro - Cebu = 2x a week (Wed/ Sun)

• Cebu - Davao - Cebu =Once a week (Tuesday)

• Cebu - Zamboanga - Cebu = 2x a week (Mon/ Fri) effective Aug. 3

• Davao - Tagbilaran (Panglao) - Davao = 2x a week (Thu/ Sun) effective Aug. 6

• Davao - Zamboanga - Davao = 2x a week (Thu/ Sun) effective Aug. 6.

