Businesses need to run to support Metro Manila residents: San Juan mayor

MANILA - San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora said Thursday that he prefers Metro Manila to remain under general community quarantine in August, as businesses need to run for citizens' livelihood amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Philippines, which has logged nearly a total of 90,000 infections.

"Nakakatakot talaga na 'yung scenario ngayon sapagkat tumataas 'yung bilang ng positive patients. Ngunit, riyalidad ho, hindi naman natin pwedeng isara muli ang negosyo sapagkat saan naman kukuha ng kabuhayan ang ating mga mamamayan? Umaasa sila sa araw-araw nilang kinikita, madami ho jan daily wage earners," Zamora told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

"Tulad nitong tricycle drivers ano, almost 3 months hindi sila nakapasada."

He pointed out if Metro Manila reverts to the tougher enhanced community quarantine which the region was placed under for at least 3 months, the national economy and the livelihood of residents will be severely hit again.

"What we're trying to here is to allow to do here is to strike a good balance between allowing the economy to jumpstart again, and keeping everyone safe and health," Zamora said.

"Hindi naman ibig sabihin nito na pagpapabaya tayo."

President Rodrigo Duterte is set to announce whether Metro Manila will remain in GCQ or be placed under a tough lockdown again.

Earlier, the chairman of Metro Manila Council said most mayors in the region are in favor of GCQ.

"Pinarating namin sa aming regional director sa DILG (Department of Interior and Local Government) 'yung consensus ng mga mayor na talaga pong extended GCQ ang gusto ng karamihan," Parañaque City Mayor Edwin Olivarez told Teleradyo.