Members of the military and their dependents queue for fuel at an exclusive gas station in Taguig City on June 6, 2022

MANILA – Prices of diesel and kerosene are set for a slight rollback while gasoline prices could go up by as much as P1 per liter next week, according to industry estimates.

Diesel rates are forecast to drop by between P0.50 and P0.75, while kerosene prices are seen to fall by between P0.50 and P0.70 per liter.

Meanwhile, LPG prices look set to drop by P2 to P3 per liter, the fourth straight month.

Gasoline rates could see a P0.70-P1 hike per liter, as the world market remained volatile.

Industry insiders initially said oil-price decreases may continue for the next few weeks, but may change trends over time. — Report from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News