Fare reduction premature, transport group says

Jeepney driver Ronilo Almario, 63, says the rollbacks in diesel prices these past 4 weeks have upped his take-home income. Anjo Bagaoisan, ABS-CBN News

After nearly a month of rollbacks at the gas pump, a transport group said Saturday that any move to lower fares of public utility vehicles is premature.

Lando Marquez, president of the Liga ng Transportasyon at Operators sa Pilipinas (LTOP) told ABS-CBN News that while they agree lowering gas prices should result in lowering fares, doing so at this time would only result in losses for the transport sector.

By LTOP’s estimate, the current jeepney fare of P11 implemented this July is pegged on P50-per-liter fuel prices.

However, diesel, kerosene and gasoline are now priced past P70 per liter.

That also does not take into consideration the cost of other basic commodities, Marquez said.

“Anlayo pa doon sa aming sinasakripisyo. Kaya kami, hindi naman sa sinasabi na ayaw namin magbaba. Gusto namin magbaba. Kaso nga tingnan niyo naman ‘yong itsura ng computation,” he said in a phone interview.

“Hindi lang sa fuel, magkuwenta na tayo sa bigas. Magkuwenta na tayo sa galunggong. Magkuwenta na tayo sa baboy na binababoy ang presyo.”

(It’s still far from what we are already sacrificing. We’re not saying we don’t want the fare to go down. We want it to. But we have to see how the computation looks. It’s not just fuel. We should also factor in the prices of rice, fish, even pork which have been taken advantage of.)

If the fare adjustment formula put out by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) in 2019 would be followed, the LTOP estimates jeepney fares should now range from P16 to P18.

Rollback benefits

Jeepney driver Ronilo Almario, 63, who plies the University of the Philippines - Katipunan route in Quezon City, said he is thankful the rollbacks in diesel have freed up his pockets a bit to feed his family more.

In the past 4 weeks, diesel prices have gone down by a total of P12.95 per liter.

“Napakalaking bagay din sa amin, nadadagdagan ang kita namin kahit papaano… Kung minsan nakakabili ng maganda-gandang klaseng ulam, gulay,” he said.

(It’s a big deal for us. Our income is somehow augmented. Once in a while we can buy tastier viands, vegetables.)

Almario agrees commuters should also benefit from the rollbacks by a fare reduction, even if it means less earnings for drivers.

“Dapat naman talagang ibaba din ang pamasahe para ang taumbayan hindi mahirapan,” he said.

“Kung patuloy ba naman bababa ang krudo na halos linggo-linggo’y bumababa, bababa din ang pamasahe. Kahit mabawasan. Kasunod din sigurado niyan, bababa presyo ng mga bilihin. ‘Yon po ang maganda doon.”

(Fares should really be brought down to ease citizens’ burden. If the prices of petroleum products will continue going down, fares should also follow. It’s ok even if our earnings suffer. Because the prices of goods will also go down. That’s what’s good about it.)

Some commuters agree with Almario, but others like Clau Go said a fare reduction is not urgent.

“Parang fair na huwag muna kasi unpredictable pa ‘yong price ng petrolyo… Kasi siyempre sa mga namamasada kasi sila din nagsho-shoulder ng price ng petrolyo ngayon.”

(It seems fair not to reduce fares now because fuel prices are still unpredictable. Of course, the transport sector still shoulders the impact of the prices.)

Adjust fares automatically

Groups like the LTOP are calling on the LTFRB to already institutionalize the automatic fare adjustment scheme.

Under the scheme laid out in a 2019 LTFRB memo, if fuel prices go up or down, fares of jeepneys, buses, taxis, and UV express should be adjusted accordingly following the fare adjustment formula.

The formula accounts both fuel prices and the operating and maintenance cost of public utility vehicles.

Marquez said that if oil prices are deregulated by law, it should also apply to fares, which are still set by the LTFRB.

Transport leader Zaldy Ping-ay of the Stop & Go Coalition said they are optimistic the LTFRB under new chair Cheloy Garafil would implement the scheme, since it would eliminate constant petitions for fare hikes.

“Malinaw naman ang sinasabi dito sa MC na hindi mo kailangang magpetisyon ng pamasahe kundi ito ang rasonable na dapat masunod. Napakaganda nga itong ginawa nila e. Hindi mo na kailangan na magsalita,” Ping-ay said in a phone interview.

(It’s clear in the memorandum circular that you would no longer need to file petitions to increase fares. Instead, the reasonable rates would be followed. That’s actually a good scheme. You don’t need to talk further.)

The coalition, which lists around 50,000 members nationwide, plans to bring up the scheme in their meeting with Garafil on Monday.

The group will also push for the reopening of routes closed by the LTFRB during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and to review the government’s implementation of the transport modernization program.

