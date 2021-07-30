PAL says may have to reduce, cancel flights during ECQ

MANILA – International and domestic flights to and from Manila will continue operating during the lockdown period but expect possible reduction and cancellations, Philippine Airlines (PAL) said Friday.

Only authorized persons outside residences (APOR) will be allowed for domestic travel to and from the capital until Aug. 20, PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna said in an advisory.

Metro Manila will be under lockdown from Aug. 6 to Aug. 20 to mitigate the spread of the more contagious COVID-19 Delta variant.

“We may have to reduce or cancel flights on certain routes as a result of the restrictions, and we will make the appropriate announcements on any adjustments once these are finalized,” Villaluna said.

The flag carrier has options for passengers that will be affected by the restrictions.

Cebu Pacific earlier said it would continue operating scheduled domestic flights to and from Manila during the lockdown period but only for authorized personnel and essential travel.

