Cebu Pacific to limit flights during ECQ

MANILA - Cebu Pacific on Friday said it would continue operating scheduled flights until Aug. 5 as the government reverted Metro Manila back to enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) starting Aug. 6.

However, only essential travel will be allowed starting July 30 until Aug. 20 or the end of the Metro Manila lockdown, the airline said in an advisory.

"As of this time, Cebu Pacific will continue to operate flights as scheduled until August 5, 2021," Cebu Pacific said.

Passengers who wish to postpone domestic flights and those traveling for non-essential purposes until Aug. 20 could cancel up to 2 hours before departure time, the carrier said.

Affected passengers may rebook or put the ticket value in a travel fund, it said.

Further announcements will be made in the coming days.

The new COVID-19 restriction in Metro Manila, meant to curb the spread of the more transmissible Delta variant, is expected to limit movements in and out of the NCR.

