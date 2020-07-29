San Miguel planting mangroves in Bulacan to stop floods ahead of airport project

Employees of San Miguel Corporation plant mangrove seedlings in Hagonoy, Bulacan. Handout photo

MANILA - San Miguel Corporation on Thursday said it has started planting mangroves in coastal areas of Hagonoy, Bulacan to stop floods ahead of its plan to build a major new airport in the province.

San Miguel said it will plant 25,000 mangroves on 10 hectares of coastal area in Hagonoy, which is part of its aim to plant a total 190,000 mangroves over 76-hectares in Bulacan and Central Luzon.

"The initiative is part of a massive, wide-ranging plan to address perennial flooding in the province, ahead of construction of the country’s newest and largest international gateway just north of Metro Manila," San Miguel said in a statement.

“This effort is part of our larger flood-mitigation strategy for Bulacan," said San Miguel president Ramon Ang.

The company also plans to spend P1 billion to dredge and clean-up the Tullahan-Tinajeros River system.

“It’s all part of the airport development master plan. We will not be investing over P700 billion if flooding and environmental concerns are not addressed," Ang said.