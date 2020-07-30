Red tape hampers building of telco infrastructure, LGUs 'bottleneck': ex-DICT official

MANILA - Government red tape has hampered telcos in building common towers and cell sites in the past 2 decades, a former DICT official said Thursday after President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to close telecom firms if they cannot improve their services by December.

Local governments are the "bottleneck" in building cell sites, according to former Department of Information and Communications Technology Usec. Eliseo Rio.

Applying for permits usually take telcos some 8 months and another 4 months to build the infrastructure, he said.

"They should come up with a specific number (of cell sites) they can put up by December to include coordination with LGUs, because this is the bottleneck they say on coming up with cell sites. How many towers, fiber optics that can be laid down by December," Rio said.

"The process is not uniform, it varies from one LGU (local government units) to another, it also involves some national agencies. This has been going on for the past 20 years and this has to be corrected," Rio told ANC.

"Of course our government has done something about it, we've talked with ARTA (Anti-Red Tape Authority) and

Presidential assistant for legislative affairs Jacinto Paras denied Rio's claim, citing his experience as mayor and congressman in Negros Oriental.

"Hindi po totoo yang sinasabing red tape dyan... Government has even passed the anti-red tape law. Just recently, the ease of doing business. Takot po ang local governments. It is a mere alibi of the telcos. I have known this on the ground na hindi po totoo yan," he told ANC in a separate interview.

(The red tape they're talking about is not true. Government has even passed the anti-red tape law. Just recently, the ease of doing business. Local governments are scared. It is a mere alibi of the telcos. I have known this on the ground that this is not true.)

"Problema kasi dyan, they made so much money. Itong telcos with due respect they divert the money. They did not flow it back to the telecoms where they started it. Naglagay ng pera dyan sa highways, water, hospital kung ano-ano pinaggagawa nila when their main obligation is telecommunications."

(The problem is they made so much money. The telcos, with due respect, they divert the money. They did not flow it back to telecoms where they started it. They invested it in highways, water, hospital and anything else when their main obligation is telecommunications.)

The Philippines has a backlog of 50,000 cell sites and the country's telecoms providers are building an average of 8,000 towers annually, according to Rio.

Telecoms providers and government must set targets on how many cell sites, common towers, and fiber optic cables can be put up by December, he said.

"In other countries like Vietnam they can build towers in 1-2 months. This can be done also in our country, if we can have 8,000 towers per month," he said.