PLDT Inc says working to restore ‘normal’ internet services following complaints

MANILA - PLDT Inc said it was working to restore services after customers complained of internet issues Thursday.

"We have received reports that some of our customers are experiencing issues using our internet services. Our teams are working to restore normal services immediately," the telco said in an advisory at 5:51 p.m.

President Rodrigo Duterte, during this 5th State of the Nation Address (SONA), urged telecommunications providers to improve services by December or face closure and expropriation.

PLDT's wireless arm, Smart Telecommunications, on Wednesday said its mobile 5G network would go "live" in key central business districts by the end of the month.