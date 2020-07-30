Manila Water, Maynilad told to give customers until end-Sept to settle bills: MWSS

An elderly man takes his meal among rows of water meters at a residential part of Barangay CEMBO in Makati City on September 25, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System said Thursday water concessionaires in Metro Manila were directed to extend the grace period for bills to provide "economic relief" during the coronavirus pandemic.

Manila Water and Maynilad should give consumers until the end of the third quarter this year to settle their bills covered by the enhanced community quarantine and modified ECQ period, the MWSS said in an advisory.

The entire island of Luzon was under lockdown since March. Restrictions were gradually eased on June 1. Metro Manila remains under general community quarantine until July 31.

"The directive was initiated on the basis of humanitarian and public health considerations, and with the intention of providing further economic relief to customers," the MWSS said.

The extension should be on top of the staggered payment scheme currently in effect for the ECQ and MECQ water bills, it said.

Both concessionaires earlier said they were investigating complaints on water bills.