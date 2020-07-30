LTO extends registration validity for vehicles due to COVID-19 restrictions

Motorists line up at the Land Transportation Office's Novaliches office in Quezon City on July 14, 2020, mostly for license and car registration and renewal. LTO gave a 60-day grace period where late penalites are waived. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Thursday said it extended further the validity of vehicles registration affected by the lockdowns.

Motor vehicles in the National Capital Region, Laguna, Cebu and Region 3 scheduled for registration renewal in June, or those with plate numbers ending in 6 have an additional 30 days validity.

"This is on top of the 60 days extension given by LTO from the date of the agency’s work resumption on June 3. This means that these vehicles have an extended deadline until September 3," it said.

The agency also said, plate numbers ending in 7, 8, 9 and 0 are also given an extension of 30 days on their renewal registration.

The 30-day extension is effective from original expiration date as follows:

Plates ending in 7-from July 31 now adjusted to August 31

Plates ending in 8-from August now adjusted to September 30

Plates ending in 9-from September 30 now adjusted to October 31

Plates ending in 0-from October 31 to November 30, 2020.

“Aside from considering the financial health of motorists, we have crafted this schedule so that we can create a systematic and organized process of renewal of motor vehicle registration in all our offices. This is also to ensure that the clients’ and our employees’ welfare are well-protected at all cost,” LTO chief Asec. Edgar Galvante said in a statement.

The LTO assured motorists, penalties and surcharges will not be imposed within the revised schedule.