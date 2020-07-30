Grab, COVID-19 task force, BCDA launch testing site for driver-partners

Grab driver-partners and delivery riders undergo swab testing at the Quezon Memorial Circle on Thursday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Grab Philippines said Thursday it has launched a COVID-19 testing facility for its partner driver and delivery fleet in Metro Manila in partnership with the National Taskforce and the Bases and Conversion Development Authority.

The facility will use RT-PCR test, the platform said in a statement. PCR testing is the "gold standard" in detecting the virus, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III earlier said.

Eligible drivers can avail of the RT-PCR testing for free at the facility located in Quezon City Memorial Circle starting July 30, Grab said.

"Safety has always been at the core of everything we do at Grab. We believe that through our partnership with the National Taskforce on COVID, the BCDA, and our driver and delivery-partners, we continue to ensure our communities' safety as we navigate our paths to the new normal," said Grab Philippines president Brian Cu.

The initiative was initially slated to run for 2 months, Grab said. The platform has launched several initiatives and partnered with local government units to assist drivers and small firms during the coronavirus pandemic.