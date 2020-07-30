Cebu Pacific to restart flights to Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, Tokyo, Osaka in August

MANILA - Cebu Pacific on Thursday said it would mount more international flights to key Asian countries starting Saturday, Aug. 1, as COVID-19 restrictions gradually ease.

Starting on that day, Cebu Pacific will fly the Tokyo (Narita) - Manila route twice weekly, the country's largest carrier said in a statement.

On Aug. 6, it will fly twice between Manila and Singapore while flights between Taipei and Manila will begin on Aug.7.

One-way flights between Manila from Osaka will commence on Aug. 7, too.

“We are taking a conservative and agile approach to rebuilding our international network. While demand remains soft, there is latent demand for travel, particularly from stranded individuals and those who are eager to come home to visit their families,” said Candice Iyog, Cebu Pacific vice president for marketing and customer experience.

Travel restrictions by corresponding countries will be implemented, such as securing a negative RT-PCR test prior to departure and the mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival, among others, the airline said.

Cebu Pacific said it has "intensified" preventive measures across its operations to safeguard employees and passengers from COVID-19.

Local carriers have started gradually resuming operations after Metro Manila emerged from an 11-week lockdown. The capital remains under general community quarantine until July 31.