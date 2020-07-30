BSP says foreign portfolio investments yield net outflows in June

MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said Thursday registered foreign portfolio investments yielded outflows in June.

BSP-registered foreign portfolio investments showed $1.3 billion gross outflows and $1 billion gross inflows, smaller that the net outflows of $1 billion in May, the BSP said.

The $1 billion registered investments in June is "more than twice" the $486 million recorded in May, it said.

About 92.3 percent of the investments registered were in PSE-listed securities such as holding firms, property, banks, telco, food, beverage and tobacco, while the rest went to Peso government securities, the BSP said.

United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States (US), Norway and the Bahamas were the top 5 investor countries for the month, with a combined share total at 71.7 percent.

For the January to June period, registered foreign portfolio investments yielded net outflows of $3.33 billion higher compared to $721 million for the same period last year, the BSP said.

The larger net outflow was attributed to uncertainties due to COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran, US-China trade negotiations and the renegotiations of the country's water concessionaires, among others, it said.

Registration for inbound foreign investments with the BSP is optional under the liberalized rules on foreign exchange transactions, it said.