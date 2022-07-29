MANILA — The Philippine Stock Exchange on Friday said it did not publish any solicitation advertisement on Facebook bearing the photo of its president and CEO Ramon Monzon.

The solicitation and advertisement that circulated on Facebook promised a daily income of P5,000 to P50,000 or a profit of 30 percent to 70 percent, the PSE said in a memorandum.

"Please be guided that the said advertisement did not come from and is NOT authorized by the Exchange. The account 'Cari Bon Store' which posted such investment solicitation is not affiliated with PSE and is not endorsed by any officer, employee or agent of PSE," the statement said.

"The Exchange encourages the public to exercise extreme caution and vigilance in dealing with companies or individuals who are soliciting stock investments, especially those which promise guaranteed returns on income. Investment scams usually involve promises of big payouts, quick money or guaranteed returns," it added.

It said legitimate transactions are done via PSE-accredited stock brokerages and that the PSE does not undertake stock transactions on behalf of clients.

To confirm the veracity of stock investments and authenticity of documents, the public may contact the PSE through +63 8876-4888 and info@pse.com.ph.

Monzon earlier said more and more Filipinos have started investing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In January 2021, local investors comprised 25.9 percent of the total retail investors, up from 18.2 percent the year before, data showed.

