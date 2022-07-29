2GO offers promo sea travel tickets for as low as P99

MANILA - 2GO Group Inc on Friday said it is offering a P99 sale for sea travel to celebrate the first anniversary of its modern vessel, the MV 2GO Masagana.

Promo tickets are available from Aug. 1 to Aug. 7 for travel from Sept. 1 to Oct. 11, 2GO said in a statement.

The P99 fare is available for trips to and from Manila and Tagbilaran.

Meanwhile, trips between Manila to Cebu, Bacolod, Iloilo, Dumaguete, Puerto Princesa and Coron are available for as low as P399 one way, it added.

For Manila to Mindanao destinations, including Butuan, Cagayan De Oro, Dipolog, Ozamis and Zamboanga are available for as low as a one-way fare of P499, 2GO said.

From Cebu, travelers bound for Cagayan De Oro, Ozamis and Butuan and from Dumaguete to Zamboanga can avail of a one-way fare of as low as P299.

Tickets are inclusive of accommodations and 50 kg baggage allowance, it said.

2GO said it would also bring back its fiesta sailcation in October.