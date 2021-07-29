Hidilyn Diaz becomes most mentioned athlete on Facebook after Olympic win

MANILA - Hidilyn Diaz, the Philippines' first Olympic gold medal winner, also became the most talked-about athlete on Facebook right after her win.

"Hidilyn overtook American gymnast Simone Biles and Brazilian skateboarder Rayssa Leal," Facebook said.

Diaz also trended on Instagram becoming the third most-mentioned personality on the photo-sharing app, Facebook said.

The company also noted that over this same period, the Philippines became the country that talks most about the Olympics on the platform, besting the United States and India.

"The Philippine flag emoji also landed a podium finish, ranking as the third most-used emoji on the app during the same period," Facebook said.

Diaz's historic win on Monday eclipsed even President Rodrigo Duterte's last State of the Nation Address, with media outlets showering praise on the weightlifter, and most broadsheets putting her on their front page.

