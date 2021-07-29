Cebu Pacific giving free flights to PH athletes in Tokyo Olympics

MANILA - Cebu Pacific is giving free flights to members of the Philippine delegation to the Tokyo Olympics, the airline said on Thursday.

"Each member of the Philippine delegation will receive 25 flights for free, to commemorate the airline’s 25 years of enabling everyjuan to fly," said Cebu Pacific.

The airline said the free flights will be given to Eireen Ando, Kurt Barbosa, Hidilyn Diaz, Margielyn Didal, Luke Gebbie, Kris Knott, Eumir Marcial, Irish Magno, Cris Nievarez, EJ Obiena, Carlo Paalam, Bianca Pagdanganan, Juvic Pagunsan, Nesthy Petecio, Remedy Rule, Yuka Saso, Jason Valdez, Kiyomi Watanabe, and Carlos Yulo.

“All our athletes have uplifted the country’s spirits amid this challenging time. We are grateful to them for going above and beyond, and we know they all have respective support teams behind them – this is why we want to have them and their loved ones enjoy free flights from us,” said Candice Iyog, Cebu Pacific vice president.

She said the free tickets may be used for any domestic and short haul destination in the Cebu Pacific network.

Athletes can also gives the tickets to family and friends, the airline said.

Philippine Airlines and AirAsia Philippines earlier awarded free flights "for life" to Hidilyn Diaz, the country's first Olympic gold medal winner.

RELATED VIDEO