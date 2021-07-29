AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine sales hit $1.2 billion in first half

A health worker shows a vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine against COVID-19 as Thailand start a mass inoculation at a gymnasium inside the Thammasat University in Pathum Thani, Thailand, June 7, 2021. Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters/File

LONDON - British pharmaceuticals giant AstraZeneca said Thursday that its COVID-19 vaccine generated $1.2 billion (1.0 billion euros) in sales in the first half of the year.

The group added in a results statement that it shipped about 319 million doses worldwide during the period, which included $572 million of sales in Europe and $455 million in emerging markets.

