DOLE warns against paying wages in tranches

MANILA- Employers should pay their workers' wages in full and at the right time, the Department of Labor and Employment said Wednesday as it warned against the payment of salaries in tranches.

Workers should receive their salaries in full when pay is due, Labor Undersecretary Joji Aragon said as she encouraged workers to report employers that violate the policy.

"Hindi kami sang-ayon na hinahati-hati o tranching ang suweldo ng ating mga manggagawa," she said in a virtual press briefing.

(We don't agree with the payment of salaries in tranches.)

"Kung ano ang nararapat na ibigay sa isang buwan o every 15 days ay dapat nilang matanggap," she added.

(They should receive what is due them every month or every 15 days.)

Aragon said the labor department is open to accepting complaints of workers as well as suggestions of employers over the matter.

Last month, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III proposed subsidies for employers to avoid further job losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bello had said that the government is studying covering around 25 to 50 percent of payroll costs of employers on the condition that they avoid retrenchment.

The number of jobless Filipinos grew to 7.3 million in April as the unemployment rate surged to 17.7 percent at the height of the coronavirus lockdown.