After hearing about it from your family and friends, you’ve finally decided to invest in mutual funds. Great! Now all you have to do is choose the right mutual fund that will fit your risk personality. Choose carefully from these mutual fund types that are available in the Philippines.
For more finance tips, visit Moneymax.
4 Types of Mutual Funds for Your First Investment
4 Types of Mutual Funds for Your First Investment
4 Types of Mutual Funds for Your First Investment
4 Types of Mutual Funds for Your First Investment
4 Types of Mutual Funds for Your First Investment
4 Types of Mutual Funds for Your First Investment