A Robinsons Supermarket branch is shown in this photo from Robinsons Retail Holdings's website

MANILA -- Robinsons Retail Holdings on Thursday said core net earnings rose by 10.6 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2023, driven by blended same store sales and newly opened stores.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, the retailer said their supermarkets, drugstores, and department stores continued to post double-digit revenue growth on the back of sustained demand from the broad middle market.

The company also said consolidated net sales were at P91 billion, up 10.5 percent from the same period last year.

The company noted, however, that net income attributable to equity holders of the parent company dropped by 34.3 percent drop due to higher forex losses and equitized losses from associates.

Robinsons Retail president & chief executive officer Robina Gokongwei-Pe said they are satisfied with the company's performance in the first 6 months of the year.

"We owe this to our expanding multi-format retail portfolio that continues to offer relevant products and services to consumers," she said.

