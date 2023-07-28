The Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) building at the Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. February 18, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN New

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Friday urged businesses and the private sector to work with the government to address energy insecurity and climate change.

During his speech at the Third APEC Business Advisory Council Meeting (ABAC 3) in Cebu City, Marcos recognized the business sector as the "most aggressive agent of change in our society."

Government and the private sector can work towards sustainable growth and climate action, the President said.

"The government and business sector must come together to identify practical, pragmatic, and promising solutions to sustainably address pressing issues like energy insecurity, the triple threat of climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss," Marcos said.

"Striking a balance between being prescriptive and affording especially developing economies with policy space, we can pursue innovative technologies and approaches; for example, in the exploration of nuclear energy and small modular reactors as viable options for low or zero carbon energy sources," he added.

"Like how much of economic growth comes from the business sector, should economies wish to drive economic reforms and structural policy shifts, much of the momentum will also come from the same sector."

Marcos said shared investment could "alleviate the financing burden of governments" while tapping businesses' expertise in the field of planning, operations and execution.

For example, he said government would need the support of businesses to ensure that the shift to renewables would be successful.

"In designing the green transition of our transportation sector through the use of sustainable and clean fuels, building of green corridors, and modernizing our public transportation, we need to analyze fleet capacity and travel time, fuel consumption, and other data to enable us to make

informed decisions on projects," he said.

"We need not only the cooperation but the leadership of the business sector in setting up standards on responsible business conduct that will encourage sustainable practices while balancing rapid growth, not a simple job to do," he added.

The Philippine leader also touted government's efforts to digitalize and to usher in more investment.

These include the creation of green lanes for strategic investments, enforcement of e-Commerce, e-Governance, and certifying as urgent the Public-Private Partnership Act, he said.

He also noted the Philippines is finally a member of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which aims to cut up to 90 percent of tariffs on imported goods for member countries.

"Our multilateral efforts also serve to enable the inclusive development of our sectors with untapped economic potential," he said.

"Micro, small, and medium enterprises, MSMEs, make up the majority of our businesses and sources of employment. Thus, it behooves us to equip them with digital tools and skills to enable their participation in the digital economy."

Marcos established his Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) last year "to provide feedback on what is happening on the ground and will make recommendations on modern policy development."

The 5 areas that PSAC pledged "to help the government deliver" include:

- robust infrastructure program

- job creation

- digitalization

- improving agricultural productivity through the recalibration of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs)

- ensuring an equitable, sustainable, and inclusive business landscape for Filipinos

Marcos last year said the Philippines ranked 89th out of 103 countries in the United Nations’ E-Government Survey. He said it was important for government to digitalize transactions nationwide to improve public services.