MANILA — Around 3 million subscribers of Globe Telecom registered their SIM cards at the last minute, the telecommunications giant said Friday.

In a statement, Globe said 3.344 million of its customers registered their SIM cards on July 25, the last day of SIM card registration.

Another 452,997 registered their mobile numbers when deactivations began on July 26, while another 126,344 complied with the registration mandate on July 27.

All in all, some 52 million Globe subscribers have registered their SIM cards as of Thursday, the company said.

Government is no longer extending the SIM card registration period. On July 26, it said 60 million unregistered mobile numbers would be deactivated.

