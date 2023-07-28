Globe offers free calls, charging, WiFI stations to Egay-hit areas

A Globe booth for free calls, charging and WiFi in Abulug, Cagayan. Handout

MANILA — Globe Telecom on Friday said it set up stations for free calls, charging, and WiFI in areas affected by typhoon Egay.

In a statement, the telco giant said its clients in Apayao, Cagayan, and Ilocos could reach their loved ones and charge their gadgets in the following stations:

]Apayao

July 27 to 29, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

-Luna – Martin’s Grocery, Barangay San Isidro

Cagayan

July 27 to 29, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

-Sanchez Mira - Public Market, Centro Uno

-Aparri - Arquero Store, Barangay Bukid Werst

-Abulug - Nani’s Cellshop, Junction Luna, Barangay Libertad

-Pamplona - Globe Tower, Barangay Centro

-Ballesteros - Barangay Hall, Pagayan West

Ilocos Norte

July 27, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

-Laoag City - Barangay 23, Sitio Dungal

July 28 and 29, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

-Laoag City - Nangalisan

Ilocos Sur

July 27 to 28, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

-Caoayan- Barangay Baggoc

Globe also said it was offering free unli calls and texts to all networks, free 100MB for all apps and sites, and another 100MB to connect to Facebook, Viber, Whatsapp and Twitter to all their affected users in northern Luzon.

Meanwhile, Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi users in typhoon-affected areas will get free 5GB of data that they may use within three days.

Globe Postpaid and Globe At Home customers will enjoy extended payment due dates as a reprieve from the economic impact of the typhoon.

Super typhoon Egay has so far killed 13 and left around P58.3 billion damage to agriculture, the country's state disaster risk reduction and monitoring agency said Friday.

Egay left PAR at 8 a.m., Thursday, after it toppled trees, knocked out power, and forced thousands to evacuate in northern Luzon this week.