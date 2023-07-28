DoubleDragon opens 45th mall in PH

DoubleDragon's CityMall Surigao. Handout

MANILA -- Real estate company Double Dragon opened its 45th operational mall in the Philippines on Friday, making it the 4th largest mall developer in the country.

In a statement, the company said the mall opening makes it the leading community mall developer in the Philippines.

DoubleDragon's City Mall in Surigao del Norte has a gross floor area of 8,605 square meters and was constructed on a 1.05 hectare of prime commercial land.

Among CityMall-Surigao's tenants are a full-size MerryMart Grocery, Jollibee, Chowking, Mang Inasal, Greenwich, Highlands Coffee, MerryMart Pharmacy, ALLWin Department Store, Potato Corner, JM Shawarma, Master Siomai, and Mister Donut.

DoubleDragon said it would open three more malls--in Laguna, Leyte, and Antique--in 2023.

Next year, it hopes to open community malls in Cavite, Zamboanga, Leyte, and Misamis Occidental, bringing the total number of CityMalls in the country to 52.

DoubleDragon Corp in May said its first quarter consolidated net income grew over 10.83 percent to P520.09 million.