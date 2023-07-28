Cemex reports P662M net loss in first half of 2023

MANILA -- Cemex Holdings Philippines on Friday reported a net loss of P662 million in the first half of 2023.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, it cited lower operating earnings due to the higher cost of sales and challenging market conditions.

Consolidated net sales for the first six months of the year fell 15 percent to P9.1 billion on the back of lower volumes. For the second quarter, net sales decreased by 18 percent year-on-year due to lower volumes and prices.

Cemex said their domestic cement volumes decreased by 17 percent from January to June because of lower cement demand, and heightened industry competition.

The company's domestic cement price was up by 2 percent year-on-year for the first six months of 2023, as part of the company’s pricing strategy to offset the sharp input cost inflation the company has experienced in fuel, electricity, and transport, among others.

President and chief executive officer Luis Franco said they are cautiously optimistic about the second half of the year, as inflation eases and government continues to roll out its infrastructure plans.

"While we still have work in front of us, we are encouraged by the steady improvement in our cost base over the last two quarters. Even so, we expect to face challenging market conditions and cost pressures during the second half of 2023," he said.

