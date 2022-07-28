Wilcon Depot posts P1 billion second quarter net income

MANILA - Wilcon Depot Inc on Wednesday said its second quarter net income reached P1 billion, which is 56.4 percent higher compared to the same period last year.

Sales grew 15 percent in the quarter due to the reduced pandemic-related disruptions, the home improvement and finishing construction supplies retails told the stock exchange.

"The jump is attributable to higher volume of business and to the gross profit margin expansion partly offset by the increase in operating expenses," Wilcon Depot said.

Net sales grew 22.8 percent to P8.290 billion as it continued with its network expansions, it added.

Wilcon Depot said it opened 2 new stores during the quarter.

For the first half, net income reached P1.856 billion, up 49 percent, it said.

"We built on our strong first quarter start and delivered our best quarter net sales and earnings so far, this second quarter," President and CEO Lorraine Belo-Cincochan said.

"We maintained our strategic focus and remained committed to deliver the widest array of home improvement and finishing construction products and consistent excellent customer service despite the continued operating and supply chain challenges," she added.

The company aims to grow its network to 100 stores by 2025.

