MANILA — Tarlac Rep. Christian Tell Yap has filed a bill seeking to ban unwanted calls, text messages and emails.

In his explanatory note on House Bill 270, Yap described his bill as a protective measure for all mobile phone subscribers and email users from unwanted calls, text messages and e-mails.

"It prohibits and penalizes unsolicited commercial or promotional advertisements without the prior consent of the receiver, promoting fair, responsible and less intrusive marketing practices," Yap's note read.

The measures would establish a "No Call, No Text and No Email Registries" policy through the National Privacy Commission, which will serve as listings for subscribers who do not want to receive any similar communication.



"It seeks to protect mobile phone subscribers and email users from unwanted calls, text messages and e-mails that intrude, disrupt and disturb their activities. Further, the measure aims to promote the adoption of more responsible and accountable business practices from marketing and sales agents," Yap said.

Under the bill, commercial or promotional advertisements via SMS—also known as push messages—may only be sent to a subscriber who has given prior consent or has specifically opted in to receive said messages without additional cost.

The push messages should have the identity and contact number of the public telecommunications entity (PTE) that sent the message. It requires PTEs to have a mechanism for subscribers to opt out of the broadcasting service.

If passed into law, the bill would also mandate a negative option requirement for those whose numbers and emails are not registered in the registries.

This means all mobile phone callers or texters must set up an option for subscribers to say "no," which must be immediately available to the recipient upon answering the call or at the beginning of the text message or email.

Upon the selection of this feature, the callers and senders must not make any further step to persuade the recipient and end the call or stop sending any text message or email.

Violations of this proposed law may be slapped with a fine between P50,000 and P100,000.

