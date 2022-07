A South Korean man visits the Samsung Electronics gallery at the Samsung Electronics headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, 07 July 2022. Samsung Electronics Co. said its second-quarter operating profit, 14 trillion won (US$11 billion) for the April-June period, was up 11.38 percent from a year ago. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

SEOUL - South Korean chip powerhouse Samsung Electronics said Thursday that second-quarter operating profits were up 12.18 percent, with record profits in its semiconductor sector despite global supply chain woes.

The company's "system semiconductor businesses... achieved a record high quarterly profit," Samsung said in a statement, adding it had both expanded its product line-up and increased the supply of chips to global customers.

RELATED VIDEO: