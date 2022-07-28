President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his State of The Nation Address at the House of Representatives in Quezon City on July 25, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has vetoed a bill to expand the coverage area of Aboitiz-run Davao Light and Power Company (DLPC) because of its potential "legal or constitutional challenge," Malacañang said Thursday.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said that Marcos vetoed the bill due to its "susceptibility to infringe on the franchise coverage area of the North Davao Electric Cooperative (NDEC)."

The measure sought to amend the 25-year franchise of DLPC to construct, operate, and maintain an electric light, heat, and power system in Davao City, Panobo City, and the towns of Carmen, Dujali, and Santo Tomas in Davao Del Norte.

But in his veto message, Marcos indicated that NDEC still has existing franchises in the proposed coverage areas in the bill that would subsist until 2028 and 2033.

Allowing another electric company in the areas of NDEC's franchise coverage would be against the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA), he said.

"The bill, while on its face, amends the franchise of another entity over the expanded area, is a prohibited collateral attack on North Davao Electric Cooperative Inc.'s franchise. This is contrary to the jurisprudentially settled doctrine that a franchise cannot be subjected to a 'collateral attack,'" Marcos' veto message read.

"I remain committed to the pursuit and attainment of this objective in a vigorous and systematic manner, with utmost respect for the concomitant rights of the public service entities engaged in supplying electric service, as well as the consumers thereof," he added.