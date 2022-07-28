MANILA - Globe Telecom on Thursday said it has activated a platform to allow subscribers to donate to earthquake victims in Northern Luzon using rewards points.

A magnitude 7 earthquake jolted Abra on Wednesday, damaging infrastructure, heritage sites, and causing power outages in several areas.

Starting July 29, Globe said, mobile prepaid and postpaid as well as home prepaid WiFi customers may convert their data into rewards points which can be donated to charities and foundations of their choice.

Customers just need to go to the Rewards section of the GlobeOne app and tap "convert data."

For prepaid users, 1GB of data is equivalent to 1 point while the 1GB is equivalent to 5 Rewards points for postpaid users, the telco said.

GCash users can also donate using the #GCashGivesBack QR code and “pay bill” wallet, Globe said.

Meanwhile, Globe Group's telehealth service KonsultaMD is offering affected residents with free consultations with a general physician for 1 month.

Residents in quake-hit areas may use the unlimited voice consultations between July 27 and Aug. 31. The service can be availed using the KonsultaMD app.

Globe earlier said it deployed a free call, charging and WiFi station in Bangued, Abra to assist residents.

