Easing of right-of-way bottlenecks allows faster fiber upgrades— Globe

MANILA - Globe Telecom on Wednesday said the Department of Public Works and Highways' order meant to ease right-of-way restrictions in national roads has paved the way for faster fiber upgrades.

Easing the right-of-way bottleneck is in compliance with the country's COVID-19 response laws or Bayanihan 1 and 2, Globe said in a statement.

The new Department Order No. 29, or the DPWH Policy on Telecommunications and Internet Infrastructure Pursuant to Republic Act (RA) No. 11494, eased prohibitions on the construction of posts, allowing excavations and restoration works for ICT infrastructure projects along allowable right-of-way limits of national roads and highways, it said.

Since the third week of March this year, Globe was able to lay down fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) lines due to some 96 DPWH permits, the Ayala-led telco said.

Another 39 permits from DPWH also allowed fiberation to support mobile builds, it added.

The telco said it is currently bringing FTTH lines to more households in key areas in the country.

“The support of DPWH, and the government in general, will really allow us to decongest demand for internet connectivity in the highly-urbanized areas in the country," said Joel Agustin, Globe Senior Vice President for Program Delivery, Network Technical Group.

"This will help us fast-track laying out our fiber cables to more households that are now more dependent on having reliable, fast, and accessible internet,” he added.

Globe said policies such as easing right-of-way restrictions allowed telcos to bring high-speed broadband services to more homes and businesses. Globe aims to hit its target of making 1 million fiber lines available this year.

The Bayanihan 2 also mandated local government units to streamline permitting processes for new telco builds.

