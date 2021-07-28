Cebu Landmasters to open resort hotel in 2024 in preparation for tourism rebound

MANILA - Cebu Landmasters Inc said Wednesday it would open a P2.5 billion luxury resort hotel in 2024 in anticipation of post-pandemic demand.

Abaca Resort Mactan aims to tap "global travelers" in Cebu with its 125-room and panoramic ocean views located in Punta Engano, Lapu-Lapu City, formerly occupied by Abaca Boutique Resort, CLI said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

To prepare for its international market, the developer said it tapped global firm Büro Ole Scheeren known for its architectural work in Singapore and Thailand, among others.

Each room ranges from 40 to 50 square meters for Oceanfront Suites and 105 sqm for its Sky Villas concept, it said.

The luxury resort will feature a luxurious infinity pool, cascading plunge pool, 360-degree roofdeck bar, private beach as well other amenities and restaurant outlets, CLI said.

“We see tourism in the Visayas and Mindanao driving the economy once global mobility is restored,” Soberano said.

"With direct flight connections all over the world, Cebu will be the natural gateway to the Philippines for many travelers seeking to enjoy the country’s world-acclaimed beaches and other attractions. We will be ready for that boom," said CLI chairman and CEO Jose Soberano III.

CLI in February unveiled a P4-billion skyscraper project which will house the 5-star luxury hotel Sofitel Cebu City.

The group said it aims to expand its hotel portfolio to 1,422 rooms by 2025.

Tourism and travel were among the industries badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic.