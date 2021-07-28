LIST: Brands that offer discounts for fully vaccinated individuals

San Juan City residents and workers receive a jab of Johnson & Johnson-COVID-19 vaccine on July 22, 2021. Recipients under the A2 and A3 category were prioritized for the single-dose vaccine shot. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Fully immunized individuals not only have an extra layer of protection from COVID-19 but they are also entitled to perks and discounts from major brands which can be availed by showing their vaccination cards.

The drive was earlier introduced by the private sector's Task Force T3 and its Ingat Angat Bakuna Lahat campaign which aims to encourage Filipinos to get the jab and to spread COVID-19 vaccine information.

To avail of the special promos, consumers need to present their vaccination cards and a valid ID. Offers are also subject to terms and conditions as stated by participating brands.

Here's a partial list of participating brands as of July 15:

Burger King - Get 10 percent discount for dine-in transactions

Chowking - Get 10 percent discount for dine-in transactions

Dencio’s - Free 3 pcs Pork BBQ on a minimum purchase of P1,000

Frankie's New York Buffalo Wings - Get 10 percent off on select items



Goldilocks - Get 10 percent off with P300 single minimum purchase

Greenwich - Get 10 percent discount for dine-in transactions

Jollibee - Get 10 percent discount for dine-in transactions

Krispy Kreme - Buy any 12 oz. Krispy Kreme Beverage of your choice and get 1 FREE Original Glazed doughnut when you present your vaccination card.



Macao Imperial Tea - Free one (1) Key Lime Pie for a minimum single receipt purchase of Php1,500

Max’s - Free Halo-Halo Solo for a minimum purchase of P500.

McDonald’s - Get 10 percent discount for dine-in transactions

Pancake House - Buy 1 Get 1 on 2 pcs. Classic Pancakes or Golden Brown Waffle



Potato Corner - Free one (1) Potato Corner Flavored Tea for every purchase of Mega Fries, Giga or Tera Fries

Red Ribbon - Get 10 percent OFF on any of the New Bread Rolls packs P65 Minimum Purchase

Shakey's Pizza - Free one (1) order of Shakey’s Skinny Fries for a

minimum single-receipt food purchases of P800

Vikings Luxury Buffet - Avail of a 3+1 Promo where one person in a group of 4 gets a free meal



For the full list of participating brands, visit the Ingat Angat website.

Other firms such as Shopee and Grab have also launched their own initiatives to encourage workers and consumers to get vaccinated.

The Philippines aims to inoculate 50 to 70 million of its over 100 million population by the end of the year.

Currently, there are over 6.8 million fully vaccinated individuals in the country as of July 26.

