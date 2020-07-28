Face mask supply, prices 'stabilize' as local production reaches 55 million per month: DTI

People fall in line to buy goods at a public market in Mandaluyong on April 14, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Face mask supply and prices have "stabilized" after local manufacturing companies increased production to address the demand, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez.

Local manufacturers can now produce up to 55 million face masks a month from just 1 million at the start of the pandemic, Lopez told Teleradyo.

Wearing of masks is mandatory when stepping out of the house as a protection against COVID-19. Cloth masks are also allowed, Lopez said.

"Meron na ho tayong increased capacity niyan. Nandoon na kayo sa level na ‘yon, sa capacity na ‘yon...Nag-stabilize na rin 'yan," Lopez said.

(We have increased capacity. We are at that level. It as stabilized)

Prices also went down, with some selling below P10, due to ample supply, he said. Suggested retail prices soared to as much as P28 during the shortage.

Lopez said authorities were still after businesses that engage in overpricing and profiteering.