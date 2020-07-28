Cebu Pacific: Manila-Incheon flights to resume on Aug. 6

MANILA—Cebu Pacific on Tuesday said flights between Manila and Incheon, South Korea, would resume on Aug. 6 as part of its gradual resumption of operations.

"However, passengers will not be allowed to travel from Incheon to Manila," said the carrier, which also currently flies Manila-Dubai.

The following are required for both Manila-Dubai and Manila-Incheon flights:

Before departure for Dubai:

Have a negative result on their PCR test report (validity: 96 hours)

Travel and health insurance coverage valid in the UAE, as required by the Dubai Civi Aviation Authority.

Fill OUT a Health Declaration Form

Upon arrival in Manila:

COVID-19 RT-PCR test

Mandatory quarantine procedures in approved facilities while awaiting test results

Pre-register prior to departure from Dubai to expedite airport procedures. To save time, passengers are encouraged to pre-register and fill out the Electronic-Case Investigation Form (E-CIF) online at https://e-cif.redcross.org.ph/

Before departure for Incheon:

Have a negative result on their PCR test report from a duly recognized testing center (validity: 48 hours)

Upon arrival at Incheon:

Mandatory 14-day quarantine at a designated government facility at expense of the traveler (Cost: KRW 1,400,000)

Cebu Pacific said it was operating selected domestic routes and was eyeing more destinations to open to keep the business sustainable.

Local airlines have gradually resumed domestic and international flights in June, after Metro Manila and other key areas emerged from an 11-week lockdown.

Metro Manila remains under general community quarantine until Friday, July 31.