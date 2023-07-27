PLDT launches free calls, charging stations in Egay-hit areas

MANILA -- PLDT on Thursday said it has launched Libreng Tawag (free calls) and free charging stations in areas hit by typhoon Egay.

In a statement, the telco giant said their customers may call their loved ones and charge their gadgets in the following areas:

ABRA

1.VNA Office, Ovadera Mall, Zone 3, Bangued

BENGUET

1.Lindi Hotel, 12 Legarda Road, Baguio City

2.Granville Office, Km4, Pico, La Trinidad

CAGAYAN

1.Barangay Hall, Bulala, Camalaniugan

2.Gonzaga Gymnasium, Gonzaga

ILOCOS NORTE

1.VERTEXT Capitol branch, beside Iglesia Independiente, Rival St., Laoag City

2.VERTEXT Main branch, JBL Bldg., Barangay 18, Laoag City

3.Barangay Hall, Caaoacan, Laoag City

4.Barangay Hall, La Paz, Laoag City

ILOCOS SUR

1.VNA Vigan Office, UNP Town Centre, Tamag, Vigan City, Ilocos Sur

LA UNION

1.Luna Civic Center, Alcala, Luna, La Union

PLDT also said its teams are working to restore service in areas hit by commercial power failure amid the terrible weather.

Typhoon Egay left the Philippine area of responsibility on Thursday morning after pounding the northern parts of the country.

It dumped more than a month's rain in Ilocos in 2 days.