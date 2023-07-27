President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Malaysian Prime Minister (PM) Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim. Presidential Communications Office handout.



MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Thursday said his state visit to Malaysia yielded around $285 million in investment pledges.

Marcos said Malaysian business leaders expressed interest in investing in the Philippine food processing industry, multi-service digital platforms, aviation, aviation maintenance support services, logistics, manufacturing, infrastructure, water and wastewater treatment.

“The investments that we have agreed on so far will inject a total of about $285 million, serving as a robust and affirmative indication of the ongoing trust and keen interest of businesses and investors in the Philippines,” Marcos said, as quoted by the Presidential Communications Office.

He added that Malaysian businesses have contributed to the country's economic development in terms of infrastructure and jobs.

Malaysia's foreign direct investments to the Philippines stood at $108 million, Marcos noted.

"It has been at that level for a very long time now. I think it is time with the new transformation and this provides many new opportunities and that would give us a chance to increase that level of trade that we have been achieving over the past many years," he said.

The President said his administration would make sure that the Philippines would have a conducive business environment for investors, noting that government recently established green lanes, helping critical investments enter the country.



During the Philippine Business Forum in Kuala Lumpur, he also stressed the importance of "balance," and putting manufacturing at a "more even level with the service industry" in terms of its contribution to the country's gross domestic product (GDP).

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed the services sector accounted for 61.1 percent of the country's GDP in the first quarter of the year while manufacturing contributed 17.6 percent.

This is where capital-intensive investments will come in, Marcos said.

"What we are looking for are partnerships, commitments on a long-term so... when we make that commitment, that commitment can take us through the many years through our final and ultimate success," he said

The President is expected to head back to the Philippines late Thursday after his 3-day state visit.

Video from RTVM