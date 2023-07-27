Egay renders many roads in N. Luzon impassable: DPWH

The Manila North Road in Calog Sur, Abulug, Cagayan gets submerged in floodwaters on July 27, 2023 as the water level of the Apayao-Cagayan River rises. Courtesy: DPWH Region II

MANILA -- Typhoon Egay, one of the strongest storms to hit the country this year, damaged roads, ports, and airports before leaving the Philippine area of responsibility on Thursday morning.

The Department of Public Works and Highways said 27 road sections in the Cordillera Administrative Region, and Regions I, II, and III were rendered impassable due to flooding, landslides, and fallen trees.

The heavy rainfall caused rivers to overflow, submerging roads and cutting off access to several communities. The agency said they are working to clear debris and restore connectivity, but the extent of the damage is slowing their efforts.

Some ports along the coast have ceased operations since Monday disrupting maritime trade and transportation.

But as the weather cleared this morning, ships have started to sail, significantly decreasing the number of stranded passengers in ports to 500 from more than 3,000 yesterday.

Airports in Egay's path have faced numerous challenges as well. The strong winds and heavy rainfall forced the cancellation of numerous flights from Manila to Basco, Laoag, Masbate, El Nido, and Romblon.

Airport authorities are working to fix the damaged ceiling of Laoag Airport, but it may take some time before normal operations can resume.

Eagy brought torrential rains, powerful winds, and massive waves, causing widespread damage to critical infrastructure.

RELATED VIDEO