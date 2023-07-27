'Di makatotohanan': Imee calls out PSA for 'bizarre' definition of employment

MANILA -- Sen. Imee Marcos on Thursday defended her brother President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. after he was questioned over the employment data he cited during his State of the Nation Address (SONA).

During his SONA on Monday, Marcos said the Philippine economy has started to bounce back from the pandemic, citing the 95.7 percent employment rate recorded this year.

But several groups and lawmakers found the figure "far from reality."

In a press briefing, Sen. Marcos said her brother merely stated data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

However, she admitted being puzzled by the agency's "bizarre" definition of employment.

"Matagal ko nang dini-discuss yan sa PSA. Ang definition kasi nila ng employment kakaiba... Ang sakop dyan sa definition nila eh kung ano-ano. Andyan pati yung unpaid household workers," she said.

"Gawin naman nilang makatotohanan," she added.

According to PSA, employed persons include all those who do any work even for one hour during the reference period for pay or profit, or work without pay on the farm or business enterprise operated by a member of the same household related by blood, marriage or adoption; or those who have a job or business but are not at work because of temporary illness or injury, vacation or other reasons.

The senator said the PSA should only register as "employed" those Filipinos who have "quality work."

"Quality meaning reliable, wag naman yung isang oras lang sa isang buwan at wag naman yung mga nagsusumikap na walang kabayaran. Wag naman isama lahat yun. Nakakaloka naman. Parang kung sino-sino na lang yung sinama," Marcos said.