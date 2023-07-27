Concepcion Industrial net income up 33 pct in H1

MANILA -- Concepcion Industrial Corporation on Thursday said it posted a 33 percent year-on-year growth in its consolidated net income in the first half of 2023.

In a statement, the company said its net income from January to June climbed to P350.3 million.

Concepcion Industrial said net sales went up to P7.2 billion in the first 6 months, on the back of the 18 percent and 112 percent increase in its air conditioning business and laundry products, respectively.

This was, however, offset by the decline in the elevator equipment and refrigerator businesses, the company said.