MANILA - The Department of Trade and Industry on Wednesday said it encourages senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs) to use their 5 percent special discount for basic necessities and prime commodities.

The DTI said that the 5 percent discount is distinct from the 20 percent regular discount that covers different goods and services.

The discount lets seniors and PWDs buy up to P1,300 a week for both online and offline transactions, for their personal and exclusive consumption.

“These benefits and privileges under the said Circular, including the 5 percent discount on BNPC purchases, are meant to be utilized especially the senior citizens and persons with disabilities all year round, and not only amidst the pandemic,” said DTI-Consumer Protection Group Undersecretary Ruth Castelo.



The DTI said to receive the discount, one must declare to the merchant before placing orders that he or she is a senior citizen or a PWD. They will also need to submit supporting documents, such as a scanned copy or screenshot of ID, as well as the front and last pages of the purchase booklet.

These should be also presented for online orders or those made through a phone text or call.

Among the products listed as basic necessities are:



• Canned sardines and other marine products

• Processed milk

• Coffee

• Laundry soap

• Detergent

• Bread

Among the products listed as prime commodities are:

• Flour

• Canned pork, beef, and poultry meat

• Noodles

• Toilet soap

• Paper, school supplies

RELATED VIDEO