Seniors, PWDs urged to avail of 5 percent discount for basic, prime goods

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 27 2022 08:46 PM

MANILA - The Department of Trade and Industry on Wednesday said it encourages senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs) to use their 5 percent special discount for basic necessities and prime commodities. 

The DTI said that the 5 percent discount is distinct from the 20 percent regular discount that covers different goods and services. 

The discount lets seniors and PWDs buy up to P1,300 a week for both online and offline transactions, for their personal and exclusive consumption. 

“These benefits and privileges under the said Circular, including the 5 percent discount on BNPC purchases, are meant to be utilized especially the senior citizens and persons with disabilities all year round, and not only amidst the pandemic,” said DTI-Consumer Protection Group Undersecretary Ruth Castelo. 
 
The DTI said to receive the discount, one must declare to the merchant before placing orders that he or she is a senior citizen or a PWD. They will also need to submit supporting documents, such as a scanned copy or screenshot of ID, as well as the front and last pages of the purchase booklet. 

These should be also presented for online orders or those made through a phone text or call. 

Among the products listed as basic necessities are:

• Canned sardines and other marine products
• Processed milk
• Coffee
• Laundry soap 
• Detergent
• Bread

Among the products listed as prime commodities are:

• Flour 
• Canned pork, beef, and poultry meat 
• Noodles 
• Toilet soap 
• Paper, school supplies

