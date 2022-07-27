MANILA - The Department of Trade and Industry on Wednesday said it encourages senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs) to use their 5 percent special discount for basic necessities and prime commodities.
The DTI said that the 5 percent discount is distinct from the 20 percent regular discount that covers different goods and services.
The discount lets seniors and PWDs buy up to P1,300 a week for both online and offline transactions, for their personal and exclusive consumption.
“These benefits and privileges under the said Circular, including the 5 percent discount on BNPC purchases, are meant to be utilized especially the senior citizens and persons with disabilities all year round, and not only amidst the pandemic,” said DTI-Consumer Protection Group Undersecretary Ruth Castelo.
The DTI said to receive the discount, one must declare to the merchant before placing orders that he or she is a senior citizen or a PWD. They will also need to submit supporting documents, such as a scanned copy or screenshot of ID, as well as the front and last pages of the purchase booklet.
These should be also presented for online orders or those made through a phone text or call.
Among the products listed as basic necessities are:
• Canned sardines and other marine products
• Processed milk
• Coffee
• Laundry soap
• Detergent
• Bread
Among the products listed as prime commodities are:
• Flour
• Canned pork, beef, and poultry meat
• Noodles
• Toilet soap
• Paper, school supplies
