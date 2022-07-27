MANILA - Filipino corporations must get more involved in serving not just their stockholders but also their employees, customers, communities and governments they engage with, the Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines (FINEX) said Wednesday.

In what FINEX dubbed as stakeholder capitalism, businesses should act with the best interests of all stakeholders in mind, not just their stockholders or owners.

With this comes a pledge to look out for and protect all stakeholders from the ill effects of climate change, and corruption, among others, FINEX said during its 6th annual Ayala FINEX summit with the theme “From stockholders to stakeholders: the future of capitalism.”

Although many firms are committed to this, some still need to catch up, AF Payments President and CEO Jonathan Juan Moreno said.

AF Payments operates the BEEP card.

Moreno has been advocating for greater corporate social responsibility for two decades now, and helped the Philippine Stock Exchange craft its Corporate Governance Guidelines for companies listed on the PSE.

”Let me make it clear, there are organizations that are genuinely committed to this. My impatience comes from the fact that there are not too many of them yet. More can be done. These big organizations can mentor small organizations and encourage them. I know for a fact that the small organizations are willing," Moreno said.

"This is the time to surrender ourselves to the cause. Be good CFOs, good CEOs doing the right thing. We have a country to fight for," he added.

McKinsey and Company Philippines Acting Managing Partner John Canto said there was data that shows caring for stakeholders leads to higher profits.

He said businesses that pay attention to the long term picture and take into consideration the interests of all stakeholders involved experience better growth in sales and profits compared to more short-term oriented organizations.

Canto also said data also showed that majority of Chief Financial Officers would not support such long-term projects if these would cut into their quarterly profits.

“It is a learning process. As a country we are not as far in the journey as some of the others are. We have expectations. Our companies are changing. How stockholders should behave, how to engage our suppliers, industry groups, media, things are in flux. I don’t want to be overly optimistic to say that things will change in a very quick matter. It is a matter of when," he said.

On Monday President Ferdinand Marcos Jr called on the private sector to help government fight the many ills of Philippine society ranging from poor internet connectivity to transportation infrastructure.

