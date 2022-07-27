

MANILA - The Department of Budget and Management said the Marcos Administration is ready to fund disaster relief following the magnitude 7 quake that hit Northern Luzon.

In a statement, Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman confirmed that the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Program (NDRRMP) Fund is available to tap for relief operations in the quake-affected areas.

The DBM said there is also a Quick Response Fund (QRF) that may be mobilized if necessary.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to all affected by the earthquake. Rest assured that we are ready to support all operations for disaster relief with the necessary budget,” Pangandaman said.

The DBM said the NDRRMP Fund may be used for the reconstruction, rehabilitation, repair, aid, relief, and other works or services, including pre-disaster activities, in connection with the occurrence of natural calamities occurring in the current year.

Several areas in Abra, Ilocos Sur, Benguet and the Cordillera region reported damage from the quake.

