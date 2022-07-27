MANILA - The national government's budget deficit rose by 43.81 percent to P215.5 billion in June as expenses outpaced revenue collections, data from the Bureau of Treasury showed.

This shortfall was a result of the 27.91 percent increase in expenditures which outpaced the 18.2 percent increase in government receipts, Treasury said.

In June collections were at P290.3 billion while spending reached P505.8 billion, data showed.

The cumulative budget deficit of P674.2 billion in the first half however is 5.84 percent lower than the P718.1 billion in the same period last year.

National government collection in June reached P290.3 billion or 18.2 percent higher than the same month last year.

So far, the year-to-date revenue improved to P1,727.5 billion, 15.91 percent higher than last year and 4.8 percent above the target, Treasury said.

The agency said tax revenues made up 89 percent of the total, while non-tax collections made up the remaining 11 percent.

Meanwhile, the expenditures in June reached P505.8 billion or 27.91 percent higher compared to the same month last year.

This is "mainly on account of higher capital outlay disbursements" for road and transport infrastructure programs of the Department of Public Works and Highways, Department of Transportation (DOTr), respectively, and projects under the Revised Armed Forces of the Philippines Modernization Program (RAFPMP) of the Department of National Defense (DND), it said.

Spending also grew due to the implementation of social protection programs by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the release of the P10 billion Coco Levy Fund and higher personnel services expenditures, the agency said.

Interest payments for June amounted to P36.8 billion, up 22.81 percent, data showed.

